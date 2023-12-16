Kevin Nash Believes This 2011 WWE Match Was 'A Rib'

In 2011, Kevin Nash and Triple H competed in a confusing twist on the ladder match at TLC 2011, which saw a sledgehammer suspended from the air and both men forced to climb the ladder and fight over the weapon, ideally to achieve a pinfall or submission. The match's various stipulations would've been a convoluted circumstance for even the most seasoned ladder match veterans, but for the gimmick-match-averse Nash, the match felt like a prank.

"I thought it was a rib on me," Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" when asked about the match. "I don't know if it was a rib on [Triple H] but it was definitely a rib on me."

Nash lost the match to Triple H, who pinned him after using his trademark sledgehammer. He thought so little of the match that he and his fellow Hall of Famer put on, that he felt the need to separate himself from the memory physically.

"I had long hair in that match," Nash recounted. "I went home, I woke up, and after I shook off my concussion in a couple of days, I had my wife cut my hair off. That was it."

He felt the match was designed to make him and his surgically repaired knees look bad, and said that the 2011 match was not one of his favorite matches. However, he recently revealed that his most favorite match was the No Disqualification match against Bret "Hitman" Hart. This match saw Hart win the WWE Championship from Nash, who was known as "Diesel" at that time.