Rob Van Dam On Working With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has a reputation for being a no-nonsense guy, both in the ring and outside of it. During the Attitude Era, Austin was one of the locker room leaders, and on his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, Rob Van Dam recalled his run during "Stone Cold's" leadership stint. According to RVD, working with Austin during this time wasn't a comfortable experience, and there wasn't a sense that they were on the same level. Additionally, he claimed that Austin never stopped exercising his authority. "He was intimidating around the clock, he was an authoritative figure, and I did feel certain ways because of that."

RVD claimed that this led him to feel like he should push back, especially when a lot of the younger talent would suck up to Austin due to his locker room leader role. While the experience might have been straining at first, RVD did admit that he's always liked Austin. "I've always liked Steve, but back then working with him in WWE, with me getting a big push, it wasn't something that I was real comfortable [with] and it wasn't like he was just like a dude that I work with."

RVD has been associated with AEW for much of 2023, despite not being signed to Tony Khan's promotion. AEW has a rep for allegedly having younger talent who don't listen to veterans. However, RVD recently shot down some of these claims, when he noted that many young AEW stars have approached him for advice while he was there.