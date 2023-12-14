Bully Ray Assesses Nia Jax & Becky Lynch Promo From WWE Raw

This past Monday night on "WWE Raw," Becky Lynch and Nia Jax had a heated exchange on the microphone, with Jax bringing up the night she accidentally busted open Lynch's face in 2018, inadvertently creating the iconic bloodly image that launched "The Man" to superstardom. The tense confrontation ended with Jax leaving the ring after Lynch let it be known that she was looking for a fight. While appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray provided his thoughts on the segment.

"It wound up being very good," Ray said. "After the [CM] Punk and Seth [Rollins] promo, I put up on social media, 'Seth 1-0 Punk.' Meaning, I thought Seth got the better of Punk in that promo ... And then, after the end of Nia and Becky, I put up, 'Nia 1-0 Becky.' Because the way it ended with Becky saying, 'Go ahead, hit me in the face. Punch me in the face. Here's my face; just lay one in on me.' And Nia pulls up short and goes, 'Nah. You need it more than I do.' I loved that, because basically what she told Becky is, 'B****, I made you famous, and I ain't making you famous again,' and walked away. I was like, 'Damn, I really like that.'"

After Jax inadvertently clobbered Lynch in the face five years ago, "The Man" was propelled to a new level of fame and popularity. She ultimately went on to main event WrestleMania 35 a few months later, defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match to capture both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships. Notably, Lynch and Jax have never faced off against each other in a one-on-one match, so their impending clash inside the squared circle will be a fresh, first-time bout.

