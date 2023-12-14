AEW Continental Classic Report, Dynamite 12/13/2023

The inaugural Continental Classic forged forward on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," with action in both leagues to the tune of four matchups.

First, Andrade El Idolo squared off against Brody King in a back-and-forth Blue League affair. After the pair traded heavy strikes in the form of a forearm from King countered by a back elbow from Andrade, the combatants made their way to the top turnbuckle, where King was hit with a DDT into an exposed turnbuckle, followed by another DDT in the ring and a pinfall for El Idolo. Andrade now leads the Blue League with nine points and now prepares for a match with Claudio Castagnoli.

Next up, RUSH took on Jay Lethal in a Gold League matchup with no real stakes for Lethal — other than playing spoiler — who was still seeking his first tournament win. Lethal gave a respectable effort, hitting the Lethal Combination at one point that nearly led to a Figure Four attempt before RUSH countered. Ultimately, RUSH would score the win via a rear naked choke. In the penultimate Continental Classic bout of the evening, Jay White bested Mark Briscoe in a Gold League contest, finishing off Briscoe, who was merely playing spoiler as well, with a Blade Runner.

And in the Gold League main event, Jon Moxley stole a win and three points from Swerve Strickland to shoot to the top of the table with 12 points. After kicking out of a double stomp from Swerve, Moxley avoided a JML Driver, rolling Strickland up (and grabbing the tights) for the 1-2-3.

BLUE LEAGUE STANDINGS

Andrade El Idolo – 9

Bryan Danielson – 6

Brody King – 6

Claudio Castagnoli – 3

Eddie Kingston – 3

Daniel Garcia – 0

GOLD LEAGUE STANDINGS

Jon Moxley – 12

Swerve Strickland – 9

Jay White – 9

RUSH – 6

Mark Briscoe – 0

Jay Lethal – 0