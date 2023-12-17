Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Locker Room Leaders In ECW

ECW was often seen as a rebel product in professional wrestling that didn't conform to the typical norms, therefore it may not come as a surprise that RVD doesn't think there were any locker room leaders in the company. However, he did note that the likes of Tommy Dreamer, Taz, and Bubba Ray Dudley were seen as office guys as well as being talents, which could provide some insight into what was going on.

"They were helping promote the product and they were also the wrestlers," he said on "1 Of A Kind With RVD." "So, they would have been someone that if there was a problem in the dressing room they would have had vested interest in fixing the problems because they're office trying to promote homeostasis within the whole company."

RVD pointed out that Shane Douglas would've been the veteran of the locker room, which would've made him the de facto leader. However, he wasn't around much during RVD's run and didn't call team meetings. This is something that often happens backstage when situations need to be addressed, which Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho (some of AEW's locker room leaders) did following the infamous brawl-out incident.

"I don't think there was anything like that except for Paul [Heyman], and Paul would do that. He would call meetings, locker room meetings and huddle everybody up, he was that guy," RVD revealed. "Maybe someone also might want to scream something afterward, New Jack might want to step up afterward, try fire everybody up or something."

