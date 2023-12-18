WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Mulls Working As A Babyface Vs. A Heel

Although he has been a babyface character for the majority of his career, Rob Van Dam has been a heel on a handful of occasions throughout his 33-year career. During a recent edition of his podcast "1 Of A Kind," Van Dam revealed which he prefers portraying.

"No, overall, I liked being a babyface. I mean, I like the fans. I like the love from the fans, you know. Everyone loves me. They always have. Even when I'm a heel, I get a lot of love," said the Hall of Famer.

Van Dam continued to explain that he didn't enjoy being booed by fans or trying to get them to do so.

"It can be fun, but overall, mostly I've been either a babyface or just an aggressive babyface. A heel that they like or a heel that is still a babyface," said Van Dam. "For me, I've always, I feel like, I've had a lot of fan support behind what I do for the most part of it and I never really wanted to stray from that."

Van Dam reflected on portraying a heel during his second run in Impact Wrestling, which began when he turned his back on his then-tag team partner Rhino during a triple threat match for the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship at Bound For Glory 2019. He recalled that while he initially had some reservations after first being told about the idea, he became more keen once he had a little time to sit with the idea.

"In my memory, it was the blink of an eye. It was a very short experience in my overall time in the ring."

