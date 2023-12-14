Why WWE's Trick Williams Calls Carmelo Hayes Tandem 'The Perfect Pairing'

It's been a bumpy road for Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes recently, with the former "WWE NXT" Champion being accused of being behind the backstage assault on this year's men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner several weeks ago. Notably, Melo inadvertently struck Williams with Ilja Dragunov's "NXT" Championship this past Tuesday night. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, Williams opened up about his relationship with Hayes.

"It's probably the perfect pairing," Williams said. "Coming into the business, I had very limited experience, as y'all know, and Melo's been doing this for a little while ... It was a blessing working with Melo because he carried a lot of the load in the ring. I was able to get in front of audiences, feel it, build a rapport with audiences. You know, my confidence grew a lot when I got to walk out with my boy ... Even off camera, me and Melo, we click. We have a lot of things in common. A lot of the stuff we do on TV is a direct reflection of how we truly are."

Williams and Hayes first teamed up when they participated in a four-way elimination match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship in October 2021. Although unsuccessful that night, the pair's bond continued to develop in the months that followed. Notably, Williams was in Hayes' corner when he captured the "NXT" Championship from Bron Breakker at "NXT" Stand & Deliver earlier this year. Shortly after, Williams decided to go it alone on the developmental brand and won the "NXT" North American Championship at "NXT" No Mercy – the same event Hayes lost the "NXT" title to Dragunov. Now, their friendship is being put to the test following recent events on the Tuesday night show.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

