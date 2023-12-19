WWE Alum Chavo Guerrero Jr. Explains Stepping Away From Wrestling

Chavo Guerrero Jr. made waves in the industry alongside his late uncle, the legendary Eddie Guerrero, but in recent years he's stepped away from the spotlight. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the veteran explained why he's focused on other aspects of his career instead.

According to Guerrero, after his 2011 WWE release, he realized he couldn't be on the road as a full-time wrestler anymore. "At that time we were on the road 250 days a year. There was one year on the road, I was 300 days that year, so I was only home 65 days that year. So, I was like, I can't do that anymore, not just mentally but my body." He then noted that he felt like he should have stepped away from in-ring competition five to ten years before becoming a fight and wrestling coordinator. Additionally, he claimed that his uncle Mando's career change into becoming a stuntman inspired him to do the same. This shift eventually led to working on "Young Rock" and "GLOW," as well as another yet-to-be-aired episode of Apple TV's "Loot".

Since then, Guerrero has become the go-to name for any show that has a wrestling scene. He even claimed that the showrunner of "GLOW" called him after the television series came to an end and praised him for his impact, and how before his interview, they intended to have the entire show be female-led. However, his ambitions haven't ended at production, as Guerrero now plans to transition into directing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.