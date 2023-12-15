Bronson Reed Has His Eyes On Next WWE Goal

Bronson Reed's most recent televised title opportunity came on the October 16 broadcast of "WWE Raw," when he challenged GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Despite tasting defeat that evening, Reed has remained focused on winning gold in WWE, having recently competed in number one contender's matches for the IC title and the "WWE NXT" North American Championship — a belt he has previously held. However, per a recent X interaction with a fan, it appears that Reed now has a bigger championship goal in mind.

After it was suggested that WWE needed a "big boy belt" in the promotion for its super heavyweight stars, Reed responded by posting a picture of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship — currently held by Seth "Freakin" Rollins — with the caption, "No... I got my eyes elsewhere."

Reed returned to WWE last December after being let go by the organization the previous summer. During his time away from the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion, Reed performed as JONAH in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 32. He notably picked up a surprise victory over former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in that round-robin tournament. A few weeks later at the Declaration of Power pay-per-view, "The Rainmaker" managed to exact revenge by defeating Reed in his final NJPW match. Earlier this year, Reed mentioned that he is hoping to make his mark in WWE after a significant run with the Japanese promotion.