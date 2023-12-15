WWE Files New Trademark For NXT Stable

On Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," the quartet of Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Myles Borne, and Damon Kemp were referred to as the "No Quarter Catch Crew." According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office's website, WWE has filed to trademark that stable name. The filing — made on December 13 — is currently in the process of being assigned to an examiner after being accepted by the USPTO.

As per typical trademarks filed by WWE, the intended use of the "No Quarter Catch Crew" group name is set to be for "entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service."

The official preview for next week's taped episode of "NXT" lists Dempsey, Gulak, Borne, and Kemp as the "No Quarter Catch Crew." After Dragon Lee successfully retained the "NXT" North American Championship against Tyler Bate on Tuesday, it was determined during a backstage segment that one member of the "No Quarter Catch Crew" would challenge the lucha libre star for the belt on that upcoming broadcast. Lee captured the gold from The Judgment Day's "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio at Deadline this past weekend. Meanwhile, Gulak and Dempsey teamed up under the new stable name for the first time during this week's "WWE NXT Level Up" tapings. The pair defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on last week's "Level Up" show.