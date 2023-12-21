Ariane Andrew Weighs In On Whether A Total Divas Revival Could Work In Today's WWE

"Total Divas" on the E! network brought a new generation of female fans to WWE, and original cast member and former WWE star Ariane Andrew has ideas to bring the show back to the masses. Speaking with WrestlingNewsCo, Andrew said she'd love to reunite the original cast of herself, Nikki and Brie Garcia, formerly known as the Bella Twins, Trinity, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, JoJo, Eva Marie, and Natalya. She also thinks the current crop of WWE talent could fit well in the show.

"Absolutely. If you kind of look at the caliber of talent where 'NXT' and where WWE is at now, I definitely feel like they're bringing a lot more people who have a following or was like, a gymnast or who already had a name who are now entering this world," Andrew said. "So I could definitely see a reboot ... You can do a reboot with them, but why not do a reboot with the OGs? Where we're at now. It could still be a part of the WWE umbrella." Andrew said there are many avenues a potential show could take, such as featuring Carmella and her new baby or Alexa Bliss and her relationship with pop star Ryan Cabrera. Andrew said that could work since both women are still part of WWE. She also said fans could be interested in a show about where the original cast is now.

"I feel like we could kick it off with like, a reunion and then even if it's a one-off with the OGs and people, and now put it back to how it started with the current talent and bringing in old talent. It could be a thing. Manifesting. Putting it out there," she said. "Total Divas" aired on E! from 2013 to 2019 across nine seasons. In addition to the original cast, other stars featured included Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, Nia Jax, Summer Rae, Maryse, and more.