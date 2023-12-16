AJ Styles Returns, Attacks Roman Reigns (But Also LA Knight) On WWE SmackDown

After LA Knight defied Randy Orton's wishes, expressed near the beginning of Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," by coming down the ramp to thwart an attack from Solo Sikoa, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took matters into his own hands, smashing Knight and hitting the ring to attack Orton.

And then AJ Styles' music hit.

"The Phenomenal One" emerged through the WWE Universe, dressed all in black, and hit "The Tribal Chief" with a Phenomenal Forearm. But what looked to be a simple evening up of the numbers game — as well as Styles exacting revenge by association for Sikoa's taking him out last we saw him — turned sideways when the leader of The OC turned his attention toward Knight, obliterating him with a clothesline. Styles then exited the ring and walked past the battered Bloodline, all of whom ogled him awkwardly as he went to the back without any further interaction.

Orton, who challenged Reigns earlier in the night for the Universal Championship, looked confused as most onlookers probably felt throughout these events and once Knight came to off the mat, he looked equal parts perplexed and livid while staring down the departing Styles. Though there's no official answer as of yet to Orton's challenge, it seems reasonable that an Orton/Reigns bout will take place at Royal Rumble and now possibly Knight and Styles as well.