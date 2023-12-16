Mark Briscoe & FTR Honor Jay Briscoe's Memory With ROH Final Battle Victory Over BCC

ROH Final Battle featured a brutal trios match pitting Mark Briscoe and FTR against Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli. The bout was to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who died in a car crash in January at the age of 38.

When the sanctioned match turned into chaos, the referee ruled it a double count-out, but Mark Briscoe suggested they turn it into a Fight Without Honor match, meaning anything goes. From there, the six men brought out a barbed wire ladder, forks, tables, thumbtacks, and more weapons to make it a bloody affair.

Danielson nearly won it for his team when he trapped Cash Wheeler in the LeBell Lock with barbed wire, but Mark managed to hit Danielson with Jay Briscoe's signature Jay Driller before pinning the former WWE Champion. Post-match, Mark and FTR regrouped and pointed to the sky in honor of their brother and friend. Their battle was just shy of the 30-minute mark.

Outside of the touching tribute to the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, this match was also significant because it marked Danielson's first official ROH match since 2009. He did challenge for the ROH World Championship twice in 2022, however both of those bouts took place at AEW events. This was also Moxley's first ROH match since 2009, but it was his first to be televised.