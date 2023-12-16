WWE's Backstage Reaction To Liv Morgan Drug Arrest Reportedly Revealed

News broke last night that WWE star Liv Morgan was arrested for marijuana possession in Florida. Per a new report from Fightful Select, there is currently no heat on Morgan from WWE after the arrest. The report notes staff communicated that Morgan's arrest didn't get in the way of creative, and she was entirely forthcoming about the situation, so there were no issues with her whatsoever. A top talent reportedly said that she is well-liked by many, and it will likely become a joke before being entirely forgotten about.

The arrest report noted that Morgan's vehicle was approached by a deputy after being pulled over, and they carried out a search after smelling marijuana. A small plastic bag of marijuana and a vape pen holding an oil-like substance — later testing positive for marijuana — was reportedly found in the vehicle. She was bonded out of jail and released on Thursday night at around 10PM.

Within WWE, marijuana usage has been a point of contention for years. Bret Hart was famously outspoken on the restrictions against its usage during the '90s, and in contemporary times the likes of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton were similarly against the ruling. It was reported last year that while WWE retains restrictions on marijuana usage in its Wellness Policy, the company has not enforced reprimands for years. Per the policy, those who tested positive were fined $2500. Morgan has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury on "WWE Raw" in July. She was attacked by Rhea Ripley in an angle to write her off television, having previously been shelved with an injury to the opposite shoulder, forcing her and Raquel Rodriguez to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.