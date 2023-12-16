Injured WWE Star Liv Morgan Arrested For Drug Possession

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan was arrested in Florida for drug possession after a traffic stop. According to PWInsider, the 29-year-old was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drugs, possibly that of a synthetic cannabinoid, on Thursday evening. The injured star was arrested after a Sumter County sheriff's deputy saw the Jeep she was driving cross over the white and yellow lines of the road.

When the deputy approached Morgan's vehicle, they smelled marijuana, according to the arrest report. According to PWInsider, a small plastic bag of marijuana and a vape pen that "held an oil-like substance" that later tested for marijuana were found in the vehicle. Morgan bonded out of jail and was released Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. WWE has yet to either comment to the outlet or release a statement.

Morgan has been out of action since suffering an injury on a July episode of "WWE Raw" that saw WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley attack her before their advertised match, an angle to write her off television. Morgan had just returned to the ring from a previous shoulder injury before suffering another, reportedly to her opposite side. The initial injury led Morgan and tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.