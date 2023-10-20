WWE's Raquel Rodriguez Provides Update On Liv Morgan's Injury Status, Rehab

Shortly after bouncing back from one shoulder injury, Liv Morgan reportedly sustained another one, which has now kept her sidelined for three months. During a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News, Morgan's tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez provided an update on Morgan's rehabilitation status.

"I've talked to Liv. She's doing great. She's really recovering well," Rodriguez said. "She's in very good spirits, and of course, she's very, very anxious to come back. I don't have a specific date of when she'll be back. We're all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly. So I'm very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she's just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she'd be back sooner rather than later. And probably before any of us can really imagine."

One week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, Morgan was slated to face Rhea Ripley in singles competition on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately for Morgan, this match never had a chance to even start, as "The Eradicator" brutally attacked her before the bell, effectively writing Morgan off of WWE television.

In the wake of Morgan's in-ring absence, Rodriguez has entered the WWE Women's World Championship scene, recently challenging Ripley for the title at WWE Payback and on "Raw." Rodriguez will receive another shot at the Women's World Championship when Ripley defends the title against Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a fatal five-way match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4.

