AEW Star Bandido Provides An Update Regarding The Status Of His Injury

Just over two weeks ago, the outlook didn't seem that bright for All Elite Wrestling star Bandido. On December 1, 2023, Bandido went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal that his injured left wrist was "still bad" and that he had three options to correct the issues. "Two of them need surgery again," said Bandido who has been sidelined since his last match on "AEW Rampage" against Konosuke Takeshita in June. Earlier today, Bandido posted again on X revealing that he in fact had another wrist surgery.

Bandido indicated that the second surgery was successful. The masked wrestler, who also posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed and ensured that he kept his face hidden by obstructing it with his right hand, added that he wanted to "say thank you to God" and appeared to extend that gratitude to his AEW peers and fans. Bandido also made a point of making "a very special mention" to Tony Khan for all the attention he's given to him and his family.

2nd surgery was successfull In first place a wanna say thank you to God for always keep with me! To @AEW workers and fans!! who always support me!! and in a very special mention @TonyKhan for all the attentions that he've had to me and my family THANK YOU VERY MUCH pic.twitter.com/mC1knyAHJ9 — Bandido🔫🌵 (@bandidowrestler) December 16, 2023

It remains to be seen when Bandido will return to action in an All Elite Wrestling ring as no timeline for a return has been revealed. Aside from competing in AEW, prior to his injury, Bandido was busy wrestling in different promotions around the world in 2023, including having several matches in Mexico, Belgium, and Australia. Bandido wrestled his first AEW match against Chris Jericho in September 2022 and signed a contract with the company soon after.