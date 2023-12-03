AEW's Bandido Makes Comments Regarding His Injury And Details Different Treatment Options

All Elite Wrestling star Bandido took to social media to comment about his wrist injury. He revealed that there are three different options on how to fix his wrist — two are surgery-related, while the other is physical therapy. The injury happened during his match against Konosuke Takeshita on the June 16 episode of "AEW Rampage."

"Hello everyone!! I'm not fine! My wrist [is] still bad and I thought this was the last part of my recovery! I have three options to fix my wrist, two of them need surgery again. The other way is with physiotherapy but we need to wait and see how the wrist responds," wrote Bandido who explained he didn't know how long he'd be sidelined. "I feel very bad because I just started my new chapter in AEW," he said adding he was "very sorry" to both the fans and the company who he noted are both supporting him. He closed by saying, "I'm trying to do my best in this hard time of my life and I hope [to] see you all as soon as possible. Thank you very much for all your love. Bandido."

Bandido signed with AEW back in November 2022 after he made his debut in the company two months earlier on the September 28, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he faced then-ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. It's worth noting that the luchador is a former ROH World Champion, holding the title between July 2021 to December 2021. He's also a former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion.