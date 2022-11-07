Bandido Reportedly Signs Contract With Major Promotion

After weeks of speculation about his future, it appears that Bandido has put pen to paper on an official contract as the Wrestling Observer has reported that the masked wrestler is now All Elite. It had previously been claimed that Bandido had signed with Tony Khan's company, but that ended up not being the case at that time. However, it now appears that the former ROH World Champion has indeed signed with AEW, although the customary official announcement tweet from the promotion has yet to appear.

The 27-year-old Bandido was officially offered an AEW contract following his impressive showing during the September 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite" where he and Chris Jericho competed for the ROH World Championship. Khan was a big fan of his performance, and according to Bandido he told him that "he didn't [just] want me on the roster, but that he needed me there." Now it appears that Khan has got his wish, which comes just days after Bandido's next AEW performance was confirmed. The former ROH star was announced as part of the upcoming AEW World Title eliminator tournament, which is set to conclude at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view. He will be facing RUSH on "AEW Rampage" this Friday, and the winner of that will face either Eddie Kingston or Ethan Page in the semi-finals.

Bandido has been a highly touted free agent for a while now, and AEW did face competition in landing his signature as it had been reported that WWE was also interested in signing him. Right now the length of Bandido's AEW contract is unknown, and it is also not clear what the details are regarding his ability to work outside of the promotion. Bandido might not be the only fresh face joining the roster either, as it has also recently been reported that Juice Robinson has signed a deal with AEW as well.