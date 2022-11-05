AEW Reveals Full Bracket For World Title Eliminator Tournament

Ricky Starks and seven other wrestlers are confirmed for the third annual AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

On the 11/4 live episode of "AEW Rampage," Starks declared his entry into the tourney through a passionate promo where he seemingly referenced AEW's recent issues with CM Punk, The Elite, and other reported backstage incidents involving Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevera and Andrade El Idolo.

"I know some people are proud to tout themselves as AEW's pillars, but how could you be proud when things are crumbling around here? I'm the guy that's going to make sure I hold this place up on my bare back," Starks stressed. "And it's gonna start at Full Gear! I'm walking out of Full Gear as the No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship."

As noted earlier, the final of the World Title Eliminator Tournament will take place at the 11/19 Full Gear pay-per-view, with the winner getting a shot at the AEW World Title at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" on December 14.

AEW has confirmed that the tourney will kick off on the 11/9 "AEW Dynamite" with a first-round match between Eddie Kingston and "All Ego" Ethan Page. Thereafter, Starks vs. Lance Archer, Bandio vs. Rush, and Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin – the other three first-round matches – will all take place on the 11/11 "AEW Rampage." The full tourney bracket can be found here.

The semi-final matches will presumably take place during the final episodes of "Dynamite" and "Rampage" prior to Full Gear.

The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament was first held in 2020, with Kenny Omega prevailing in the finals against "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear 2020. Omega would subsequently defeat Jon Moxley at Winter is Coming 2020 to capture the AEW World Championship. Last year, it was Bryan Danielson who won the tourney by defeating Miro in the finals at Full Gear 2021, proceeding to challenge Page for the AEW World Title at Winter is Coming 2021.

The winner of this year's tourney will challenge either Moxley or MJF for the AEW World Title at Winter is Coming 2022. In the lead-up to the show, Moxley will defend his title against MJF at Full Gear.