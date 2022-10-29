AEW Announces Tournament For Future World Title Shot

On Friday's live episode of "AEW Rampage," it was announced that an AEW World Title Tournament Eliminator tournament will soon get underway, with the finals taking place at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19.

While the announcers did not specify when the tournament will begin, it was revealed that the winner will receive an AEW World Title match at "Winter is Coming" on December 14.

As of this writing, Dante Martin and "All Ego" Ethan Page have been confirmed as the first two entrants in the 8-man tournament.

With Full Gear less than three weeks away, it's likely that the tourney gets underway during the upcoming episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" as AEW builds towards Jon Moxley's title defense against MJF.

The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament has now become an annual affair. While Kenny Omega won the inaugural tourney in 2020 by defeating "Hangman" Adam Page in the finals at Full Gear 2020, Bryan Danielson won last year's tourney by besting Miro in the finals at Full Gear 2021. Danielson went on to wrestle the then-AEW World Champion Page to a one-hour time-limit draw at Winter is Coming 2021. Similarly, Omega went on to face then-AEW World Champion Moxley at Winter is Coming 2020, capturing the championship by turning heel and aligning himself with Don Callis.