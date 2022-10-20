AEW Confirms Date And Venue For Winter Is Coming 2022

Now we know exactly when and where winter is coming.

AEW announced new details Wednesday about "Winter is Coming," its annual December television special, named after the popular "Game of Thrones" catchphrase. The promotion announced on social media that the event will take place on Wednesday, December 14 at the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The show will be the third installment of the "Winter Is Coming” special, which began in 2020. The show, one of AEW's marquee Wednesday night events of the year, has produced major moments in the past.

In the show's 2020 debut, Kenny Omega turned heel while defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship in the main event, and legendary wrestler Sting made his debut with the company. It marked the first time Sting had appeared on TNT in nearly two decades.The next year, "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson's AEW World Heavyweight Championship match went to a 60-minute draw.

"Winter Is Coming" has also featured matches revolving around the Dynamite Diamond Ring tournament each of the past two years. In 2020, the show began with a battle royal to determine the two wrestlers — who turned out to be MJF and Orange Cassidy — who would face off for the Dynamite Diamond Ring the following week. The final for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in 2021 took place on the "Winter Is Coming" show, with MJF defeating Dante Martin and winning the ring for a second consecutive year.