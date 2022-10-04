Big Update On Future Of AEW's Winter Is Coming

For the past two years, AEW has put on a special edition of "Dynamite" in December known as Winter is Coming, with both 2020 and 2021 seeing title matches that are remembered to this day. With AEW wrapping up a special Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" on September 21, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed while on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox whether or not a Winter is Coming edition of "Dynamite" will be returning.

Khan stated, "I can tell you that there will be Winter is Coming again this year." With AEW putting on Winter is Coming in December, that will mean AEW has put on 12 special edition "Dynamite" episodes dating back to their first one of the year in January, Beach Break. Beach Break saw Sammy Guevara defeat Cody Rhodes in a TNT Championship Unification Ladder match. The first Winter is coming episode of "Dynamite" saw MJF and Orange Cassidy win the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, with both men facing off the following week to see who would walk away with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF won the following week, however in the main event of Winter is Coming, Kenny Omega ended Jon Moxley's 277-day reign as AEW World Champion, turning heel in the process.

The second Winter is Coming edition of "Dynamite" saw an AEW World Championship match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Bryan Danielson open up the show and prove to be a bloody and violent match, with the two men going to a 60-minute time limit draw. In the main event, MJF defeated Dante Martin to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring for a third straight year.

