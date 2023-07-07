Bandido Undergoes Wrist Surgery For Injury Suffered During AEW Rampage Taping

It's been about three weeks since Bandido stepped inside a wrestling ring, and based on his latest Instagram post, that absence will be extended even further. Following a match against Konosuke Takeshita on the June 16 "AEW Rampage," Bandido revealed that he sustained a broken wrist during the bout. After doctors identified the damage as a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury, they advised the AEW star to schedule surgery. Bandido later opted for a second opinion.

In a new post on his Instagram, Bandido shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, confirming that he had undergone wrist surgery. "THANK YOU!!! THANK YOU!!!! THANK YOU !!!! Through thick and thin they have given me their love with full hands and I will never forget that!!! Now to recover! I promise to repay you in the best way FIGHTING FOR ALL OF YOU!" he stated in the translated caption.

With or without surgery, Bandido was reportedly expected to miss at least three months of action, which would render him unable to compete at AEW's All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27. After a strong showcase against ROH World Champion Chris Jericho in September 2022, Bandido officially signed with AEW two months later. Since then, Bandido had notably contested for AEW's International and Trios World Championships.