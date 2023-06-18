Bandido Claims He Suffered Injury In Match With Konosuke Takeshita On AEW Rampage

Bandido has suffered a broken wrist.

The June 16 episode of "AEW Rampage" was headlined by a fast-paced and physical match between Konosuke Takeshita and Bandido. Takeshita emerged victorious, however Bandido did not walk out unscathed. In a translated post on his Facebook page, Bandido revealed that he broke his wrist and will need surgery soon. As a result, he's canceling his upcoming bookings.

He stated, "This is cracked! At the AEW Rampage event against Takeshita, I broke my wrist and the first diagnosis has been that it is a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury and I need surgery as soon as possible. On Monday I will go for the second and final opinion as soon as I have to cancel my closest commitments! An apology to all the fans."

Bandido made his AEW debut last September prior to signing a contract in November. Since then, he's had singles matches against Bryan Danielson and Christopher Daniels. He's also challenged for the AEW World Trios and International Championships. In addition to appearances in AEW and Ring of Honor, Bandido has also been working for AAA, PWG, GCW, and WSW in recent months.

The 28-year-old was a featured ROH star prior to Tony Khan purchasing the company in 2022. He began working for the promotion in 2018 after turning down an offer from WWE. Bandido went on to win the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside Rey Horus and Flamita in January 2020 before capturing the ROH World Championship in July 2021 by dethroning Rush.