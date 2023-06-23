Bandido Will Reportedly Miss AEW All In 2023 Due To Wrist Injury

After breaking his wrist in a match against Konosuke Takeshita on the June 16 "AEW Rampage," Bandido paid a visit to the doctor for a diagnosis. Upon his first visit, Bandido was informed he had a triangular fibrocartilage complex injury that would require surgery. Shortly after, Bandido sought out a second opinion. While the results of that second, and final, opinion have yet to be disclosed, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bandido will be out of action for at least three months, with or without surgery. With this timeline in mind, Bandido will evidently be out of commission for AEW's upcoming All In, which emanates from Wembley Stadium on August 27.

Earlier today, it was reported that All In has produced the highest gate for any pro wrestling event since WWE WrestleMania 32, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. With 66,500 tickets sold so far, All In has generated a revenue of around $8.35 million. It's unknown if Bandido was configured into any of the early plans for the pay-per-view.

The 28-year-old luchador inked a deal with AEW last November, two months after making his official debut for the company against then ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. In the months following his contract signing, Bandido received a couple more title opportunities, including bouts for the International and Trios Championships.