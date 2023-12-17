Mariah May Explains Finishing 'A Few Things In Japan' Before Going To AEW From STARDOM

Mariah May is one of AEW's hottest new acquisitions. Despite having yet to make an in-ring debut, she has become a familiar face on AEW programming through her association with AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. On a recent episode of "AEW Unlimited," May explained the lengthy timeline behind her highly anticipated AEW arrival.

"I was actually in STARDOM. I had just done the big pay-per-view over there, which was All-Star Grand Queendom. And I actually did commentary on it, which got me quite a bit of a buzz," May began. "And I had been wrestling there for maybe four or five months, and then AEW reached out...and they really enjoyed what I was doing, and they wanted me to come to AEW."

"I just didn't think I was ready to go to America, to be on TV," May explained. "For me, with going to STARDOM, going to Japan — that's something that I wanted when I started training, and I felt like I was just scratching the surface, really, of what I can do and how I can grow as a performer. So, I said, 'Look, I really want to come. Kind of still can't believe that you guys want me. But, I do kind of want to finish off things that I wanted to do in Japan.'"