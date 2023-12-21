The Headbangers Talk About Their Return To WWE In 2016 And How It Came About

The Headbangers, aka Mosh and Thrasher, briefly returned to WWE in 2016 to beef up the tag team division on "SmackDown." While speaking to WrestlingNewsCo, Mosh revealed that the team's comeback had been a long time coming and that Brian "Road Dogg" James put the wheels in motion.

According to Mosh, he pitched WWE returns numerous times throughout the years. However, the tag team was rejected until James got in touch and said that they had an idea for a storyline. The rest is history, as they appeared on television the following week.

"Friday afternoon at four o'clock, I get a call from Howard Finkel, 'Chaz Warrington, Howard Finkle here with the WWE. You are needed at SmackDown on Tuesday night.' Within an hour, we had plane tickets. We had everything we needed. To go back was just, again, that's probably in my top three moments of being able to go back or in my wrestling career because, you know, my son was able to watch me live on TV."

Mosh and Thrasher's was brief, albeit fun for funs. However, they are still an active tag team on the independent circuit. Furthermore, they might return to the big team next year, as they recently teased a return, noting that they've signed WWE Legends contracts and could appear on television as a result. Whether or not that will involve in-ring work remains to be seen, but the duo revealed that their contract includes appearances.

