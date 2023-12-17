Eric Bischoff Makes Bold Claim About CM Punk's WWE Return

Hell froze over again as Eric Bischoff praised CM Punk's WWE return. The former WCW boss was a vocal critic of Punk during his time in AEW, once describing him as a financial flop for the company. However, on the latest episode of "Strictly Business," he explained that Punk has had the opposite effect in WWE, as he's a bona fide draw for the sports entertainment promotion.

"I'm going to go on record right now in saying that the acquisition of CM Punk by WWE might be one of the most financially successful acquisitions in the history of professional wrestling. Whoa, did I just say that?"

While it seems that Bischoff has changed his tune about the controversial star, he sticks by his previous comments about Punk's AEW run. He compared Punk's recent WWE return to when he debuted in AEW, noting that his current employer knows how to maximize his full financial potential.

"The difference, and the answer to that question, lies in the CM Punk that I saw when he first showed up in AEW, and the CM Punk I saw when he showed up in WWE. Two different people, two different shows, two different businesses. Two different approaches to the product. One would not draw a dime or increase television revenues — which was true. It was absolutely true and accurate. And one, as of right now, two different situations completely."

Recently, Bischoff claimed that WWE has checked every box with CM Punk's return, claiming it's also worked from a creative standpoint. However, given Punk's controversial past, he also hopes that the company airs on the side of caution.