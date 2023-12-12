Why Eric Bischoff Believes WWE Has 'Checked Every Box' With CM Punk's Return

Eric Bischoff once referred to CM Punk as "the biggest financial flop in the history of wrestling" and routinely maligned "The Second City Savior" throughout his tumultuous AEW stint. Now that Punk has returned to WWE, Bischoff has drastically changed his stance on the financial value Punk brings to the table — in large part because he feels the veteran wrestler will be utilized properly by the WWE machine.

"Well, it's working, right? Great reaction. It started out great," Bischoff said on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "A fantastically-timed surprise at the end of a PLE, as opposed to the beginning or somewhere in the middle. I thought it was so well done — story, anticipation, reality, surprise, and action. So far, WWE has checked, double-checked, and triple-checked each one of those boxes, with the exception of action," he added, "because we haven't seen that happen yet. But we all know that it will and at a pretty high level. So because they've checked every one of those boxes — not once, not twice, but three times — this is going to be huge."

While Bischoff has seen encouraging signs thus far, he plans to err on the side of caution due to Punk's previous flameouts from WWE and AEW, "It's going to be great for CM Punk, provided he doesn't melt down and do some stupid sh*t," he continued. "But if he keeps his act together and maintains a professional approach to this, he's going to be hotter than he ever was — and hats off to him. And hats off primarily to WWE, because they're doing it right."