'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Compares CM Punk's AEW Situation To 'Another Day In The Office'

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has discussed how wrestlers would settle backstage altercations when he was wrestling while talking about CM Punk's AEW exit.

Punk's backstage skirmish with Jack Perry ultimately led to him being let go by the company, with Tony Khan fearing for his life in that situation. His behind-the-scenes actions caused major news throughout his time with AEW, but Duggan believes back in the day that would have been another day in the office as wrestlers sorted things out between themselves in a physical manner. Punk had run-ins with a few wrestlers in AEW, whether it was with Perry or The Young Bucks, but they aren't anything out of the ordinary to Duggan.

"You're like 'Holy sh*t. Can I take a shower?' 'No, you've got a wait a couple of minutes the guys are figuring out a few things,'" Duggan said on "The Hacksaw Hour." "That was the deal, that was before wrestlers' court and all that deal."

Wrestlers fighting backstage is no longer considered the norm, which is why it becomes a major talking point whenever it happens. Even the idea of a wrestlers' court is frowned upon nowadays by fans due to the treatment that many people have received in them, with Punk himself having been vocally against it.

"Surprisingly there's not more action backstage because you've got a very competitive business," he said. "Everybody's trying to get on top, you're on the road all the time, you're traveling, you don't have a whole load of sleep, you're hurt, you're away from your family. A lot of guys are on edge, surprisingly there's not more dust-ups backstage than there is."



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hacksaw Hour" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.