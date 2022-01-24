If there’s one thing CM Punk isn’t a fan of, it’s the concept of Wrestler’s Court. And he revealed as such today on Twitter. Responding to a fan jokingly suggesting CM Punk would wind up in Wrestler’s Court for stealing Hangman Page’s gimmick, the AEW star made no bones about blasting the backstage tribunal.

“Wrestler court was the most insecure small dick energy average white man embarrassment to the wrestling business s--t of all time,” Punk tweeted.

Started by Memphis wrestling star Dutch Mantell, also known for his run in WWE as Zeb Colter, Wrestler’s Court was a fake judicial system run by the wrestlers to settle issues within the locker room. Wrestler’s Court was prominent in the WWE, with WWE legend The Undertaker often serving as the judge and former WWE Champion JBL serving as the prosecution. One of the most notable instances of Wrestler’s Court having an effect on talent’s careers include The Miz being barred from the WWE locker room for eating a piece of chicken.

CM Punk may not be a fan of the Wrestler’s Court concept but he is a fan of wrestling again ever since he returned to AEW in August of 2021. He can next be seen on AEW programming this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, where he’ll address his victory over Shawn Spears last week and his long-running rivalry with MJF.

You can read CM Punk’s tweet below.

