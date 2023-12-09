Seth Rollins Opens Up About Reaction To CM Punk's Return At WWE Survivor Series 2023

On Friday's "WWE SmackDown," CM Punk called out Seth Rollins without ever mentioning his name, referring to the World Heavyweight Champion as "the one bad apple" not happy to see him back in WWE and saying that "he's not even "The Man" in his own household." The promo seemed to further set up the inevitable rivalry between Rollins and Punk, which many believe will culminate with a match at WrestleMania 40.

Unlike Punk, however, Rollins has been a lot more direct in his criticisms of "The Second City Savior," labeling the Chicago native "a cancer" and "a jerk" even before his WWE return. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Rollins doubled down on his disdain for Punk when asked to comment on the former WWE Champion's comeback at Survivor Series. Rollins claimed he was just as shocked as fans when "Cult of Personality" blared through the speakers at Allstate Arena, suggesting he was not kept in the loop by WWE management.

"Upon reflection, it's easy to understand why something like that will be kept as close to the vest as possible," Rollins said of Punk's return. "I understand why very few people knew what was going on that day, but in the moment, I was extremely emotional." Rollins let out those emotions in real-time by reacting furiously to Punk's return, adding more credence to their alleged real-life heat. "It was a very raw, real, and emotional response," Rollins clarified. "Did I go too far? Maybe. But it was what it was, and I can't take it back."