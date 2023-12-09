CM Punk Calls Out Top WWE Stars, Teases Royal Rumble Entry In SmackDown Return Promo

Ever since his shocking return at Survivor Series, CM Punk's future in WWE has been the talk of the wrestling world. On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Punk returned to the blue brand to address his future plans, tease a Royal Rumble entry, and call out certain top WWE stars.

Punk started by asking the Rhode Island crowd if they would enjoy seeing him "throw twenty-nine men over the top rope, stand on that turnbuckle, and point at a sign." The crowd expressed their approval in uproarious cheers. Punk would then take the opportunity to antagonize top stars on both main roster shows. He took a jab at Roman Reigns — or, as he put it, someone who is "never here" — and while Punk did verbally acknowledge "The Tribal Chief," he also made sure to remind the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion that Punk was the original "Paul Heyman guy." Nor was Reigns' family-based faction, The Bloodline, exempt from Punk's cutting words — he briefly entertained the idea of staying on "SmackDown" to feud with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, but not without congratulating "WWE Raw's" recent ex-Bloodline member, Jey Uso, in the same breath as he pondered which brand he'll ultimately join.

Punk went to talk about other recent WWE main-eventers, including Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens — in that last case, playing off Owens' recent backstage antics to mockingly chide him for doing something so unprofessional as to punch someone backstage. Finally, Punk landed on the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. Rollins' disdain for Punk is well-documented, but that didn't deter Punk from antagonizing him, saying Rollins isn't even "The Man" in his own household, in reference to Rollins' real-life relationship with Becky Lynch.

Punk ended his promo by explicitly talking about being in the main event of Wrestlemania. Shortly after, in a backstage segment. Rhodes remarked to Punk that to follow up on the promises in his most recent promo, Punk would need to win the Royal Rumble, to which Punk merely nodded in agreement; while nothing has been made official as yet, the table seems to be set for Punk to participate in January's Rumble match.