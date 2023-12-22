WWE Star Santos Escobar Discusses His Career Goals For 2024

As 2023 soon comes to a close, WWE Superstar Santos Escobar is looking forward to the year that lies ahead of him. During a recent appearance on "Wrestling With Freddie," the former LWO member was asked to share some of the professional goals he has for the upcoming year of 2024.

"I think it's important to master your instrument," Escobar said. "In what we do specifically, you got to be good at cutting promos. Why? Because it's important to share whatever it is, the storyline, whatever it is your feeling, with the audiences so that they can relate, or not, but more importantly, understand what you're trying to do out there. Which is why I did what I did in LA — learn, train, my acting, become better at it. Of course, I do not have the pen. I do not write the storylines, but what I can do, and I've been trying to do, and I will keep on doing, is get myself better, keep learning, keep growing, keep becoming a better instrument so that when they write these things, I'm there."

While Escobar is incredibly appreciative of the opportunities he's been granted so far in WWE, he is aiming to elevate himself even higher in the future, and possibly secure himself a spot on the card for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next April. For right now though, Escobar will continue putting forth his best efforts in his current storyline, which revolves around his pursuit of the United States Championship. Upon his heel turn last month, Escobar also made it clear that he is eager to carve an identity for himself away from the LWO.

