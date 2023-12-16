WWE US Championship Tournament Report, SmackDown 12/15/2023

Two more competitors advanced on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" in the tournament to challenge for Logan Paul's United States Championship. The night saw both "WWE NXT" star and former "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes defeat Grayson Waller, as well as Kevin Owens best Austin Theory. Owens and Hayes move on to join Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley, who qualified in the tournament last week.

Though not yet officially called up to the main roster, Hayes was chosen by Shawn Michaels to represent "NXT" in the tournament, despite all he has going on with Trick Williams and current "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov on Tuesday's show. Hayes had an impressive showing against Waller and will go on to face Owens for the first time ever next week in the tournament. Owens defeated fellow former United States Champion Theory and his broken hand was highlighted throughout the match. Theory attempted to destroy Owens' cast, but Owens used it to his advantage to get the victory over the younger star. Owens and Hayes met in a backstage segment following their matches, with Owens saying the "NXT" star reminded him of himself when he first got to WWE.

With Owens and Hayes facing off in the tournament next week, Lashley and Escobar will meet on their half of the bracket in the semi-finals. All vie for the chance to face Paul, who captured the title from Rey Mysterio at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia back in November.