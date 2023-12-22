Lacey Evans On Getting WWE Head Vince McMahon's Blessing To Have A Second Child

Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, whose real name is Macey Estrella was recently a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, "Insight." While on the show, she revealed that in 2020, when WWE Creative had no plans for her, Estrella went to former WWE CEO Vince McMahon to ask about leaving for a while to have a second child with her husband. Estrella felt that with her and her family's mornings starting at 3:30 a.m. on a plane, her husband was getting the "s***ty end of the stick" and that was another reason she wanted to expand her family.

"So I went to Vince and I said, 'Hey, sir, I'm not being used and I want to have a baby,'" said Estrella. "'So I won't. If you plan on using me, I'll stand by.' I said, 'It's COVID. It's like I'm not being used and it's COVID.' And he kind of got quiet and he said, 'Go have a baby.' And I said, 'Are you sure?' I made sure because that man is f***ing awesome. He has done a lot for me and my family."

Estrella later revealed that she was "thankful" for the conversation between them. She did admit though that it was "wild" that after not being used for weeks, WWE Creative decided to put her with Hall of Famer Ric Flair to feud with Charlotte Flair. The week before she was supposed to get her first title in the company, her baby was born. Estrella left WWE after her contract expired this past August.

