AEW Star Matt Hardy Names The Most Underrated Match Of His Career

When you think of Matt Hardy matches, it's only natural to think of the many classic tag team bouts he had alongside his brother Jeff. As a result, it's logical to assume that some of the most underrated matches of his career would likely be singles bouts. Not surprisingly, a singles bout was what Hardy named as the "most underrated match" of his career.

EC3 defeated Matt Hardy to win his second TNA World Championship in January 2016. He would quickly lose it back to Hardy in a Last Man Standing match that aired on "Impact Wrestling" on January 19, 2016. When speaking about his title victory on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy said, "It is the most underrated match of my career."

While Hardy went into the match as the fan favorite, by the end of the bout the fans had switched allegiances. Hardy explained why that happened saying, "As the match starts going on and on and on, you see me getting more desperate and I'm doing things that Matt Hardy typically wouldn't do, whether it's a low blow or [I] break the rules."

Later in the match, Reby Sky emerged from the audience and gave her husband a hammer to use as a weapon. From there, Tyrus turned on EC3, however, his attack wasn't enough for Hardy to get the victory. Reby Sky then gave Hardy the championship and Hardy hit EC3 with it in a move he now calls "the punctuation mark" to secure the victory and effectively solidify the turn that both men performed during the match. Only two months after the victory, Hardy would lose the championship to Drew Galloway and that would lead to the beginning of the "Broken" Matt Hardy character.

