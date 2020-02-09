- Above is a playlist of some of WWE's wildest weddings. The group included Triple H interrupting Edge and Vickie Guerrero's ceremony, along with Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding getting crashed by Liv Morgan and Rusev.

Matt Hardy gave his thoughts about EC3, who has been off WWE TV over the last couple months, after sustaining a concussion back in September. As noted, EC3 hung out with AEW World Champion Chris Jericho over the weekend.

"I'm a fan of @therealec3. I understand some fans love & prefer performers that offer top notch in-ring work more than anything. The entertainment/character stuff is crucial as well. EC3 is great when he's utilized to his strengths. I'd want him on my roster."

WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Peyton Royce, Kacy Catanzaro, and Rusev.

