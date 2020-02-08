AEW World Champion Chris Jericho posted a photo of himself with EC3 earlier today on his social media. Jericho gave a compliment to the WWE Superstar while also tagging AEW.

"Great chat with @therealec3 tonight in Orlando! Big things coming in the future for this talented [email protected]," Jericho wrote.

"Great advice! Great show!" EC3 responded.

EC3 went down with a concussion in September, and has been out action ever since. Before that, EC3's TV time was minimal, usually being relegated to WWE 24/7 segments.

As noted, WWE decided not to pursue their "EC3" trademark last month after originally filings for it back on Jun 21, 2019. The trademark filing was abandoned due to the company not responding to the initial notice of refusal within the given six month period. The notice was issued on July 24 of last year. The refusal was issued because EC3 already filed to register the trademark for himself on April 23 of last year.

EC3 made the move from Impact Wrestling to WWE in January of 2018, beginning his run in NXT.