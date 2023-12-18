AEW Star Bryan Danielson Says Wrestling Nigel McGuiness Is 'A Real Possibility'

For those who listen to the commentary closely during any Bryan Danielson match on "AEW Collision," you've probably heard Nigel McGuinness' snarky comments about the AEW star. McGuiness gave him the nickname "Clamdigger," and has called him "Brittle Bryan." There is no love between them. Now, according to an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Danielson has teased the possibility of going into the ring with McGuinness for next year's All In event at Wembley Stadium.

"Maybe one day I can get a rematch with Nigel McGuiness at Wembley," said Danielson. "I know Nigel was really big on it last year, but I, at the time, I wasn't sure if he could hang with me. Now, he has worked his a** off and got himself in great shape, since then my health has a little bit deteriorated, so now I see that as a real possibility."

Danielson later praised how he and his rival, between 2006 and 2009, had some incredible matches. On September 26, 2009, in what was their last Ring of Honor match under the previous ownership, Danielson defeated McGuinness at Glory By Honor VIII: The Final Countdown.

"He and I had some incredible matches that comparatively few people saw," said Danielson. "Like when you're talking about like the matches we had in 2006 through kind of 2009, the Internet wasn't what it is today. Our generation has such a nostalgia for Wembley and especially U.K. wrestlers, especially Nigel, has talked about the SummerSlam in 1992, and as an American, I never even thought I'd see Britain, so I've just marveled at this thing."

Before Danielson can think about future matches, he needs to get ready for next Saturday when he will be facing his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Claudio Castagnoli in the Continental Classic Tournament on "AEW Collision."