AEW Star Bryan Danielson Says He Can 'Feel The End Coming' In Teary Promo

This past Saturday on "Collision," AEW star Bryan Danielson had an intense battle with House of Black member Brody King in a Continental Classic match. The tournament saw Danielson barely defeat King. The hard-fought battle means that King is still at six points, while Danielson now has nine points in the round-robin style tourney.

Post-match, Danielson spoke backstage in a video posted by AEW on X, formerly known as Twitter, about how he was getting yelled at by Doc Sampson, then later how he was going to be yelled at by his wife — former WWE Superstar Brie Bella. The Blackpool Combat Club member also shared a very emotional speech on how he has less than one year left in the ring.

"What are you going to do with this one wild and precious life? For me, I'm going to fight," said Danielson. "That's what brings me joy, that's what makes me feel alive, and I've just got it for less than a year now. I can feel the end coming, but the end is not yet. I'm still in the game. I still have a chance to make it to the semi-finals of the Continental Classic."

EXCLUSIVE: No matter what state he is in, @bryandanielson is bringing everything he's got in the #AEWContinentalClassic#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/YukqzHW6d2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2023

Danielson later shared how he has "wanted" to be in a tournament like the Continental Classic. However, his feelings might change now given that Danielson's next opponent is his fellow Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Claudio Castagnoli. Castagnoli is at six points, after winning his last match on Saturday on "Collision" against Andrade El Idolo. The conclusion of the tournament will be on December 30 at AEW's last pay-per-view event of the year — Worlds End.