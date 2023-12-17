AEW Continental Classic Report, Collision 12/16/2023

Earlier tonight, All Elite Wrestling was in Garland, Texas, for "Collision." The show featured three Blue League tournament matches.

In the opening bout, Andrade El Idolo faced Claudio Castagnoli with Andrade's victory last week over Bryan Danielson fresh on the minds of both. Andrade entered the bout as the Blue League tournament leader, while Castagnoli was in a must-win situation. Near the end, Castagnoli hit a Superplex for a near fall. However, the finish came when Castagnoli connected with a low blow and then a piledriver to secure the victory and the three points.

Eddie Kingston squared off against Daniel Garcia in the second tournament match in a bout where if either man would lose, they'd be mathematically eliminated from the Continental Classic. Kingston appeared to have totally overwhelmed Garcia at one point, but Garcia suddenly had a surge of energy. Garcia then started dancing and fought back hard. Later, Kingston seemed to injure his knee, but he still managed to hit a spinning back fist and win the bout to remain in the tournament.

In the main event, Brody King met Bryan Danielson in their first-ever bout against each other. The duo went into the bout tied with six points each. Just as last week, Danielson's opponent frequently attacked his eye and it wasn't long before he started bleeding around his eye. However, it wasn't enough to stop Danielson from hitting King in the back of the head with a running knee to clinch the victory and gain the three points.

After tonight's bouts, Bryan Danielson and Andrade El Idolo are now tied with nine points each for first place in the Blue League. Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, and Eddie Kingston are also tied with six points each. Daniel Garcia has yet to gain any points during the tournament.