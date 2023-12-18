Video: Andrade El Idolo Has 'Unfinished Business' With AEW Star

On this past Saturday night's "AEW Collision: Winter is Coming," Claudio Castagnoli defeated Andrade El Idolo in a Continental Classic Blue League match. After that tournament clash, El Idolo made it clear that he was not done with the Blackpool Combat Club member.

"Claudio [Castagnoli], I have respect for you," El Idolo said during an exclusive backstage interview. "But after tonight, we have unfinished business. This is not the end for me; this is only the beginning. I have one more match, but Claudio, I hope to see you soon."

Notably, it was the first time El Idolo and Castagnoli had faced each other one-on-one in AEW; they previously collided in a non-televised WWE match four years ago. Their Continental Classic bout, however, ended in controversy when Castagnoli picked up the win after delivering a low blow with his knee while the referee's back was turned. Castagnoli had swept El Idolo's leg off the top rope moments earlier, forcing him to crash down onto the top turnbuckle.

With the victory, Castagnoli is now tied with Eddie Kingston and Brody King on six points in the Blue League. In comparison, El Idolo and Bryan Danielson are tied with nine points at the top of the standings after "The American Dragon" defeated Brody King this past weekend. The final round of Blue League matches take place this Saturday on "Collision," with Castagnoli battling fellow BBC member Danielson, El Idolo taking on Kingston, and King going up against Daniel Garcia.