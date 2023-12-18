MJF And Samoa Joe Segment Scheduled For 12/20 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

MJF is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe next weekend at the inaugural AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. Ahead of that title clash on December 30, "The Salt of the Earth" and the former ROH World Champion will meet in the ring for a promo segment. AEW is advertising that fans will hear from both MJF and Joe on this Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash" in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

MJF granted Joe a world title shot after "The Samoan Submission Machine" helped him retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship on the AEW Full Gear pre-show. Joe had offered to replace the injured Adam Cole in exchange for a shot at MJF's belt. Joe previously challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in September. Two weeks ago on "Dynamite," Joe saved MJF from an attack by four unknown masked individuals. The mysterious Devil character then appeared on the screen and challenged MJF and Joe to a tag team match against two of the masked persons. That tag bout didn't go ahead the following week after MJF was taken out backstage with a glass bottle.

This week's episode of "Dynamite" will also see the final round of matches in the Continental Classic Gold League take place, with Jon Moxley battling Jay White, Swerve Strickland taking on RUSH, and Mark Briscoe going up against Jay Lethal. Also, Saraya and Riho collide in a No.1 contenders match for the AEW Women's World Championship, and Roderick Strong steps into the ring with Komander.