Former WWE Superstar Mosh Explains Where The Idea For The Headbangers Came From

Chaz "Mosh" Warrington and Glenn "Thrasher" Ruth have enjoyed successful careers as The Headbangers. Known for wearing skirts and cones, the tag team was a big part of WWE's Attitude Era, where they won championship gold and feuded with duos such as The Godwinns. However, the gimmick might not have existed in the first place if Jim Cornette hadn't attended a metal concert.

"We were wrestling in Arkansas for Ozark Mountain Wrestling, and we got a message to call Cornette," Warrington told WrestlingNewsCo when asked how the Headbangers idea was conceived. "He was interested in bringing us in. Back then, we were wrestling as The Spiders. Cornette basically called us and said, 'I'd like to bring you boys in, but I hate the masks, I hate the Spiders."

According to Warrington, Cornette came up with the idea for the Headbangers gimmick after attending a Danzig concert in New York City. Cornette recalled seeing people in the crowd moshing and spitting on each other, and the idea blossomed from there. Warrington and Ruth then attended a Smoky Mountain Wrestling Show to debut their new characters, and Cornette gave them Metallica and Slayer t-shirts. Warrington said the gimmick evolved from there, though they had to come up with their names on the spot.

"We went out there; we didn't even know our names. [Cornette] goes, 'You're going to be Headbangers; you're probably going to be Mosh, and you're going to be like Slasher or something, and Glenn changed to Thrasher because of Slash. But it was literally on the fly, on TV doing an interview, where we came up with names."

Warrington and Ruth recently signed WWE Legends deals, and their agreements include upcoming television appearances. As such, The Headbangers might return to WWE television in the not-too-distant future.