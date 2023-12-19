Kevin Nash Praises Aspects Of CM Punk's WWE Return

CM Punk's WWE return has got the entire wrestling world talking; everyone has something to say whether the opinions are positive or negative. Kevin Nash was open about not enjoying Punk's initial promo, but he does think that everything the former WWE Champion does is compelling.

"Punk is selling f***ing merchandise like Tony Montana f***ing moved cocaine," Nash said on "Kliq This." "I always look at it from the standpoint of f***ing standing back there in Gorilla at that curtain and your song hits, you're CM Punk, you haven't f***ing said a word on that f***ing stage in 10 f***ing years, and you're going to walk out there and you're going to cut a promo, I don't care who you are that's a lot."

Punk recently chose "WWE Raw" as the brand he will be on moving forward, but before doing that, he appeared on all every major WWE show to hear out the offers of the respective General Managers. Nash was impressed by it, particularly because of the respect he felt it showed to Shawn Michaels.

"I thought it was a really good job that Paul [Levesque] did in him showing up at Raw, showing up at SmackDown then basically saying he was going to NXT to see Shawn Michaels," he said. "By doing that alone, it brought the NXT brand up because he was going to listen to what Shawn had as an offer, and I thought that was brilliant."



