Samoa Joe Envisions Himself Defending AEW World Title Against These Stars

Samoa Joe may not be the AEW World Champion right now, but that isn't stopping him from thinking ahead and manifesting that moment. He will challenge MJF for the title at AEW World's End later this month, hot after vacating his ROH World Television Championship following a record-breaking reign. Furthermore, he already has his eyes on potential challengers to his run.

"I think when you look at the competitors, especially as of late, I think you have to look at a guy like Swerve Strickland whose game has been amplified tremendously the past few months and has really stepped up in a way that a lot of people didn't even think he was possible of doing," he told "Niko Exxtra."

Strickland's stock has risen within the company in recent months, particularly due to his rivalry against Adam Page, bringing out a more intense side to him as a performer. However, the other half of that feud is another man that Joe would happily defend the title against — should he defeat MJF.

"You've got guys like Hangman Adam Page, who has had a rough year, but in his own right, is a guy that wants to get in there and have a scrap and get into a fight every night," Joe said. "You go back to guys like Keith Lee, you know, a tremendously tough opponent last time, and you know this is a guy that I see rumbling through people. Powerhouse Hobbs, I'll give Wardlow another go. I mean, there's so much talent that wants a piece; you know I'll be more than happy to dish it out."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Niko Exxtra" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.