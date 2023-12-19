GUNTHER Makes 19th Successful Intercontinental Title Defense Vs. The Miz On WWE Raw

GUNTHER is still Intercontinental Champion after a successful title defense against The Miz on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." Miz was going for a historic ninth reign with the title, but was stopped cold by the clotheslines and powerbombs by the "Ring General." Now that Miz has lost, he cannot challenge for the belt while GUNTHER is still champion, as per the stipulation set up on last week's show.

Miz put up a valiant effort in the match, taking chops all throughout. At one point, both men were outside of the ring and GUNTHER attempted another big chop to the former champion, but Miz ducked out of the way and GUNTHER caught the ring post with his right hand. Miz would go on to target the injured hand throughout the match. Miz was able to hit two Skull Crushing Finales, including one from the second rope, but he couldn't get the cover immediately and GUNTHER rolled out of the ring. It turned out to be Miz' last gasp, as GUNTHER hit a powerbomb, a clothesline, and another powerbomb, pinning Miz to retain the Intercontinental title.

Later on the broadcast, GUNTHER told Imperium he was taking a few weeks off to "recharge," meaning he will enter 2024 as champion, with his historic reign currently sitting at 556 days. The win over Miz marks GUNTHER's 19th consecutive defense of the title after winning it from Ricochet in June 2022.