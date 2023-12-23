WWE HOFer Rob Van Dam Discusses Not Being Fully Compensated In ECW

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, one of the biggest stars in ECW, has revealed that the company owed him money before they shut shop in 2001.

Van Dam was a recent guest on former WWE star Marty Jannetty's "Party with Marty" podcast, where he was asked if Paul Heyman, the owner of ECW, owes him any debt.

"No, I don't consider there to be any debt there. There's people that I have literally given money to that were going to pay me right back but never did 10-15 years ago that I don't consider there being a debt to. Paul [Heyman] never had any personal debt to me," said the Hall of Famer.

He added that HHG Corporation, the then owners of ECW, owed him money and not Paul Heyman personally.

"I mean, it was the company, HHG [that had to pay him a debt]. That's how I look at it," declared Van Dam. "The company didn't pay me for some things but it did pay me enough to keep me happy going through it. Just, eventually, sh*t I wasn't getting paid for which was royalties, pay-per-view bonuses — that sh*t was adding up but there was no way to even track that. I got nothing for that. The trust was betrayed there."

Van Dam stated that he doesn't know the amount of debt owed to him by ECW's parent company. Apart from Van Dam, several of ECW's top stars, which included the likes of Shane Douglas and Tommy Dreamer, were owed money before the company went bankrupt and was eventually bought by WWE in 2001. Heyman, during an appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast almost a decade ago, revealed that the company was deep in debt and owed around $7 million prior to it going under.